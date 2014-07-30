Font of the day: Nauman

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Nauman from The Northern Block

Available from type foundry The Northern Block, Nauman is described as "a modern humanist sans serif made for the screen. Broad open letter forms are combined with precise geometry to create a functional and legible font that's ideally suited to the web and on-screen applications."

You can download Nauman Regular for free over on The Northern Block.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com