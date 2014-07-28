Font of the day: Elegant Lux

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Elegant Lux by Florian Paizs

Today's font of choice is Elegant Lux by designer Florian Paizs. "This is my interpretation and sketching of Hans Möhring's sketches of Elegant Grotesk from 1929," he comments.

A work-in-progress, Paizs is currently still working on Elegant Lux, correcting kerning issues and developing more weights. But, in the meantime, he's offering a demo version of his font as free download.

