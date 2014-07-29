Font of the day: Emblema

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Emblema by Duván Cárdenas

An Art Deco-inspired design, today's font of choice was created by Colombian type designer Duván Cárdenas. Available from MyFonts, Emblema is described as having "geometric shapes, giving it a clean and modern look to the designs where it is applied".

Emblema is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently take advantage of a 70 per cent discount on all weights.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com