Font of the day: Emblema

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Emblema by Duván Cárdenas.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Emblema by Duván Cárdenas

An Art Deco-inspired design, today's font of choice was created by Colombian type designer Duván Cárdenas. Available from MyFonts, Emblema is described as having "geometric shapes, giving it a clean and modern look to the designs where it is applied".

Emblema is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently take advantage of a 70 per cent discount on all weights.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

