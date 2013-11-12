Laser-cut cover brings print into a new era

We're a sucker for an inspiring magazine cover designs here at Creative Bloq. Gorgeous typography teamed with illustrations, photography and impeccable graphic design will inevitably catch our creative eye and this brilliant design for German magazine novum is a perfect example.

Creating a pattern using a variety of fonts, Clormann Design have created this laser-cut magazine cover complete with a juxtaposing foil laminate to contrast between shiny and matt. Working with cutting and stamping specialists Stigler of Munich for the laser cutting, Kessler Druck+Medien took care of the printing and binding.

The team had to make the binding machine three times slower, changing the design of the cover to overcome the challenges of the machinary. Despite these challenges, the cover is a triumph in typography and cover design.

