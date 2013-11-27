Topics

Love Helvetica? Now you can smell like it too

Typography  

This perfume inspired by the Helvetica typeface will allow you to showcase your love of the font in an entirely new way.

Helvetica perfume

A modernist perfume for any Helvetica font fan

We know some of you out there have a thing for typography and more often than not, a special place in your heart for your favourite font. Here, Oakland based creative collective Guts and Glory have created something rather special for Helvetica fans.

Helvetica: The Perfume was inspired by the modernist font, with the collective calling the new product 'the ultimate modernist perfume'. There's even a 24k gold printing on the bottle to make it look more exclusive and luxurious.

The collective have stuck to the 'neutral' stance of the font and created a perfume with no smell whatsoever. At $62 a bottle, this is a product for die-hard Helvetica fans only.

[via Design Taxi]

