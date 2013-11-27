Love Helvetica? Now you can smell like it too

A modernist perfume for any Helvetica font fan

We know some of you out there have a thing for typography and more often than not, a special place in your heart for your favourite font. Here, Oakland based creative collective Guts and Glory have created something rather special for Helvetica fans.

Helvetica: The Perfume was inspired by the modernist font, with the collective calling the new product 'the ultimate modernist perfume'. There's even a 24k gold printing on the bottle to make it look more exclusive and luxurious.

The collective have stuck to the 'neutral' stance of the font and created a perfume with no smell whatsoever. At $62 a bottle, this is a product for die-hard Helvetica fans only.

Would you buy this helvetica perfume? Let us know in the comments box below!