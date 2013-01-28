Nothing but net! Check out this Nike Air Jordan font

In the world of sneakers, Air Jordan's have to be one of the most creatively renowned. Released into the wild back in 1985, a new sneaker design is released every year. Portland-based designer Will Smith loved the sneakers so much, he's crafted this brilliant font that has us yearning for a pair or two!

The Olympic 7 gets a typography make-over

The font is inspired by the Jordan Retro Card, and his personal favourite Jordan sneaker the Jordan 4 'Fire Man'. The Jordan Brand does not name their Jordan sneaker releases, but rather just ascribes a sequential number to them; Will wanted to create an illustrated type based off of the number of the sneaker release, combined with the actual sneaker itself.

To see the rest of the Air Jordan illustrated sneaker font, you can head to Will's Behance page. Which number will be your favourite?

