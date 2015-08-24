Web design trends 2015-16: the long scroll

Image courtesy of http://www.sbs.com.au/theboat/

Swiping or spinning the mouse wheel, scrolling is lately becoming a strong contender to standard page-by-page navigation.

Practical uses in responsive design and mobile interactions, plus the enjoyable storytelling, give long scrolling an edge — as long as the site meets the right criteria and applies the proper techniques.

So what are the criteria and how do you apply the right right techniques? Let's take a look at some of the methods described in the free ebook Web Design Trends 2015 & 2016.

Long scrolling background

Long-scrolling sites tend to have one larger home page that links to other, smaller pages. Alternatively, the entire site may also exist on a single long page (sometimes aided by infinite scroll).

Designers find they can do a lot with this setup, as content can more readily center around storytelling aided by parallax scroll, scroll-triggered animation, or Ajax/jQuery techniques.

Image courtesy of http://forbetter.coffee/

To explain the current popularity of the long scroll in a nutshell, we can credit the increased usage of mobile screens — simply put, the smaller the screen, the longer the scroll. This initiated a movement that revitalized long and infinite scrolling sites, and challenged designers to think up new and creative methods to utilize this technique.

But mobile screens alone can't explain the newfound success of the long scroll, only the foundation behind it. Advancements with JavaScript and CSS opened new doors for designers, and titans like Facebook and Twitter broke the original "above the fold" taboo.

Long scrolling has its drawbacks like all other design styles, so it won't work with every site. Take a look at its pros and cons below so you can choose wisely.

Advantages

Allows creative storytelling and visuals

Aids simple navigation

Promotes interaction

Infinite scrolling entices users to stay longer

Works well with touch controls

Opens the door for more app- or game-like experiences

Image courtesy of www.kaipoche.co

Disadvantages

There will always be people who simply refuse to scroll

Negative effect on SEO (to learn how to combat this drawback, read this Moz piece and this Quicksprout piece.)

Can be confusing and disorienting

Difficulty in returning to previous "page" (a stagnant top or side navigation bar, known as "sticky navigation," circumvents this)

For ecommerce sites, long-scroll distracts from the fast transactional experience

May slow site speed, especially with video content or parallax effects (this tutorial explains how to use parallax scrolling without slowing down the site)

In general, weighing long scrolling's advantages and disadvantages, we see that the style is most suited for sites that:

Anticipate a lot of mobile users

Frequently update content (like user-generated content)

Carry a heavy amount of content (like social media sites)

This article from Smashing Magazine further explores the pros and cons of long scrolling.

Best techniques

Below are some techniques the experts recommend for long scrolling. If you've decided the style can help your site, keep the following best practices in mind:

Differentiate the scrolling navigation controls from other calls-to-actions and links.

Create a scrolling foreground against static background. If you scroll halfway down the tour page on the UXPin website, you'll notice that scrolling affects the on-screen content but doesn't move you further down the page. You can deliver plenty of content without stretching the page too far.

Sticky navigation — where navigation controls and menus are stagnant while the content moves — helps with a lot of the orientation issues of long scrolling, as you can see in the Free Range Designs below.

Image courtesy of http://freerangedesigns.ca/

If you're not designing a single-page site, the home or landing page should be in a long-scrolling format, with splinter pages in a shorter format.

Obvious scrolling controls immediately signify how the site operates, using quick instructions like "scroll down," or more subversive signifiers like the silhouetted helmets in The Seven Types of Motorcycle Rider below.

Image courtesy of The Seven Types of Motorcycle Rider

Follow up with user research such as Google Analytics to see how your design is actually working, and which devices people are viewing it on most.

Don't overdo it with too many screens. Even infinite-scrolling pages shouldn't go on infinitely.

Let's elaborate on the new opportunites that long scrolling allows for designers.

01. Parallax scrolling

Known by the video game industry for decades, parallax scrolling refers to the background and the foreground (or differing layers of the background) moving at different speeds.

This techniques creates a three-dimensional effect to enhance otherwise two-dimensional graphics.

Image courtesy of Make Your Money Matter

Parallax scrolling lets Make Your Money Matter (above) illustrate some basic economics without boring people in a way that's fun, interactive, visually stimulating, and beneficial to the company.

02. Atypical direction

Despite long scrolling's recent popularity, most sites still stick with scrolling down. That means sites that scroll up, left, or right are able to take advantage of the benefits of scrolling while simultaneously setting themselves apart.

If you're going this route, first make sure it matches the nature of the content.

Image courtesy of http://www.spaceneedle.com/home/

For example, it makes sense that the Space Needle site scrolls upwards, following the elevator as it takes you through the major sections of the building.

03. Screens as pages

To improve orientation, it helps to set apart different screens as you would pages. Each new screen can be sectioned off with a different background, style, typography, etc., to clearly divide one long page into several sections.

Image courtesy of Apple

Apple's product pages section off its different screens by giving each their own unique graphic and call-to-action.

04. Infographics

The continuity of long-scrolling sites allows the designer to unify a heavy dose of information in digestible bits, making it perfect for infographics.

Image courtesy of http://neomam.com/interactive/13reasons/

On Thirteen Reasons Why Your Brain Craves Infographics, each point is given its own screen, but the quick pace of the scroll gives the page a fluid and united feel.

05. Animations

Scroll-activated animations enrich the scroll and the animation. The user-triggered interactivity makes the user feel more connected, while the animations breathe life and fun into the scroll, enticing and rewarding the users.

Image courtesy of Playground Inc

Each screen on Playground Inc. offers a new scroll-activated animation that makes the user want to see the next.

Takeaway

Because of its inherent drawbacks, long scrolling requires more effort and knowhow than other design styles. However, if you're willing to put in the extra work, the clear narrative is a worthwhile payoff. Make sure scrolling suits your site, and pay attention to the best techniques and additional options that we outlined above.

Words: Jerry Cao

Jerry Cao is a content strategist at UXPin — the wireframing and prototyping app — where he develops in-app and online content for the wireframing and prototyping platform.

