Tiny characters promote Coke's new mini bottles

Coca-Cola Israel recently launched its new mini-bottle by offering 3D printed mini versions of consumers. To promote the new campaign, Pitchi Poy Animation Productions created this brilliant new spot, which features mischievous mini versions of four friends at a basketball field, who magically pop out of their mini bottles.

Created in collaboration with ad agency Dahaf1 and Gustavo Productions, the Pitchi Poy team co-developed the concept and script, before producing the entire spot.

The PItchi Poy team had just three weeks to produce the brilliant spot

Open-source software Blender was used to create all of the 3D elements of the spot

This article originally appeared in 3D World magazine

Liked this? Read these!

Top FREE 3D models

Best 3D movies of 2013

Blender tutorials: ways to create cool effects

Have you seen any inspirational 3D projects recently? Let us know in the comments!