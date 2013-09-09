3D project of the day: Human Immunodeficiency Virus

Click image to enlarge

Since Ukranian artist Alexey Kashpersky graduated with a degree in Master of Visual and Decorative and Applied Arts, he's gone on to create a series of CG artworks for TV and print. But, to maintain and improve his skills, Kashpersky also spends time working on personal projects, such as this awe-inspiring Human Immunodeficiency Virus piece.

“This work took me roughly three weeks to complete," he says. "All the small elements, except the body, were taken from an HIV model generated with Cellpack. I just replaced the original sphere with my new model. The body object and Cellpack elements were detailed and textured in ZBrush, using Decimation Master to optimise the mesh and UV master for unwrapping.

Using a combination of ZBrush, 3ds Max, Cellpack, V-Ray, After Effects and Photoshop, Kashpersky has managed to create an incredibly detailed microscopic image of this deadly virus, leaving us totally in awe of his 3D skills.

