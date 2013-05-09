Low-poly paper world is a 3D marvel

On a huge scale and with such a high production quality, it's difficult to comprehend just how much work illustrator and 3D artist Mateusz Szulik put into creating this awesome 3D world for a carbon mine and powerplant museum in Poland.

Using 3ds Max, Photoshop and V-Ray, Szulik stuck closely to the brief, which was to create a paper-style, low-poly world inhabited with various creatures and characters. A huge task, the talented artist was responsible for the project's art direction, illustration, concepts, character designs, 3D modelling, texturing, rendering and compositing.

Incorporating illustrations of human and natural history, renewable and non-renewable energy, Szulik comments online: "The idea was to create a paper, low-poly world, which is the interpretation of a carbon rock. The main characters are guides in the musuem who show the exhibitions to all the visitors."

What do you think of this Power Giants project? Let us know in the comments box below...