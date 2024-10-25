"Unity and Unreal have enabled a far greater variety of art styles to emerge": how game art and design is in good place

Features
By
published

Lighthouse Games' Christopher Payton discusses state of game art, the industry, and how you can make your big break.

Breaking into game art and game development can seem daunting, but there's good insight and advice out there for new starters. Christopher Payton has worked in the video games industry for over 20 years. He was previously director at Unity, head of art at Rebellion, home to the new Duncan Jones' Rogue Trooper movie, has worked as an artist, art director and is now head of art at new studio Lighthouse Games.

With this track record and experience of working on more than 30 released games, including Aliens vs Predator, the TOCA Race Driver series and most recently the excellent Sniper Elite games, including VR entry and the spin-off Zombie Army titles, who better to ask about the current state of the industry?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles