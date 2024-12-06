Creating SPINE's cinematic gameplay is like making an "action movie within a game"

Director Dmitry Pimenov reveals the unique tech behind the Unreal Engine 5 game's crunchy design.

We already discovered how the new action game SPINE is making great use of Unreal Engine 5 to bring its vibrant anime world to life, but there's some genius new tech being created for Nekki's new game too. The team is working on its own dynamic camera system that aims to make every player action in the game feel unique, forceful and crunchy.

In my interview below Game Director Dmitry Pimenov shares how the approach is akin to making an "action movie within a game", enabling players to curate and direct their own John Wick action scenes by simply playing the game.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

