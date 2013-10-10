Become a master sculptor with sketch-based 3D app

The complexity, not to mention the price, of a lot of 3D applications currently on the market can be seriously intimidating to anyone wanting to learn the art of 3D. So we were pleasantly surprised to recently come across Aartform's Curvy 3D, a new easy-to-use, sketch-based sculpting program.

Aimed at first-time 3D artists, Curvy lets you draw shapes straight into 3D, creating whole models with just a few strokes. Featuring a number of artist-friendly tools, you can sketch and paint colours, forms and bumps directly onto your 3D models, and then export models and textures for use in other 3D software.

"Curvy is a 3D tool designed for 2D artists, with a non-technical interface making sculpting fun and easy," explains Aartform CEO Simon de Rivaz. "The software is great at organic art, you simply draw outlines to create 3D primitives then join them into complex models. Curvy 3D 3.0 adds advanced surface sculpting tools with Adaptive Subdivision dynamically dividing the mesh as you sculpt."

Curvy 3D 3.0 is available to purchase from the Aartform website, which is currently offering a 25 per cent discount on the software. But hurry, this offer is for a limited time only! Not sure? You can also try before you buy with a 30-day trial.

Words: Kerrie Hughes

