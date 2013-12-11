Capture colour accurately on your smartphone

Have you ever been sitting in a restaurant, a bar or even your local shop when you spotted the colour you had always been looking for? That perfect shade that would be perfect for your new project or even a wall in your own house? Sadly, we often forget all about it once we step out the door, as there's no way to capture the specifics as even the best photo apps cannot capture colour accurately enough for our creative eye.

That's where SwatchMate comes in. A tiny cube that fits perfectly in your hand, the gadget allows you to press upon fabric, paint, or even organic materials like a flower or a leaf to grab the specific shade. It's then stored in a Bluetooth-connected smartphone to be duplicated in Photoshop or Illustrator later.

What makes it different from a normal smartphone photo? "Regular cameras, including your smartphone’s change how they take images based on ambient light," responds SwatchMate’s co-creator Djordje Dikic. You can pre-order your own SwatchMate on Kickstarter.

[via Fast Company]

Like this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Will you be using Swatchmate? Let us know in the comments box below!