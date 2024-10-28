'If you don't use AI you can't compete', Adobe VP tells me

News
By
published

But is it really a new message?

Adobe AI; a man looks stressed surrounded by images
(Image credit: Adobe)

At Adobe MAX 2024 I had the chance to sit down with Adobe's Vice President of Generative AI, Alexandru Costin who set out the company's approach to AI and how it's been influenced by a track record of introducing disruptive technology.

The headline is clear, use AI or fall behind. He told me at a briefing from MAX 2024, "we're embracing the technology, we're putting it in our tools, and we're asking you and hoping you use it, because you can be very successful in this new world [if you] use the tech. If you don't use the tech, you won't compete with other creatives that use the tech."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles