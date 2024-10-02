Illustrator Shan Jiang explains what he looks for in a drawing tablet

Chinese artist Shan Jiang came to my attention with the illustrations he creates for XPPen's range of drawing tablets, including the new Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2) that depicts an armoured leopard in the artist's clean line art and watercolour style.

Shan's other clients include Apple, Mondo and Nike, but as he has an XPPen connection, who better to ask how to choose from the best drawing tablets, and which you need, than this acclaimed artist?

He says: "I pay close attention to essential factors like pressure sensitivity, display resolution, and ergonomic comfort when selecting a pen display or drawing tablet. These features play a crucial role in ensuring a seamless and enjoyable drawing experience.

Before adding: "For instance, a tablet like the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2), with its natural feel and intuitive design, not only enhances the precision of artistic expression but also boosts efficiency by making the creative process smoother and more fluid. Investing in the right tools can significantly elevate both the quality of the work and the overall creative journey."

(Image credit: Shan Jiang / PigChickenCow Ltd. / XPPen)

The artist says he is influenced by the bustling city of Shanghai, and its mix of high rise skyscrapers, technology and traditional Chinese bungalows, superstitions and thriving communities.

This blend of old and new, traditional techniques and digital art is found in his work and approach. "Technology plays a vital role in my artistic process," he says, revealing that alongside his pen and pencil, Shan's drawing tablet has become "my new canvas".

He explains how a good drawing tablet "opens up limitless possibilities for creative expression. Tools like the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) help me push artistic boundaries with their precision and adaptability. Its 4K high-resolution display and responsive pressure sensitivity allow me to translate my vision into reality with remarkable detail and a natural flow."

He gets technical, telling me: "A remarkable aspect of the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) is its cutting-edge X3 Pro stylus technology, delivering an exceptionally responsive and intuitive drawing experience. The 4K display enhances clarity and offers outstanding colour performance, certified by Calman, with a high colour accuracy of ΔE < 1.5. This combination guarantees superior colour representation and significantly streamlines my workflow, allowing me to translate my creative ideas into digital form with remarkable precision.

(Image credit: Shan Jiang / PigChickenCow Ltd. / XPPen)

With a wide mix of artistic inspirations, including the Chinese meticulous art known as 'Gongbi', Ukiyo-e, Bauhaus, Dürer, Jean Giraud (Moebius) and Eduardo Paolozzi. Knowing how and when to push his influences in a project can depend on the client, and Shan says learning to listen is important when collaborating with a client.

"Listening is key in any collaborative project," says Shan. "When a client approaches you for collaboration, it's clear they already appreciate and respect your style. However, it’s our responsibility to listen closely to their ideas and vision."

Taking the recent work with XPPen as an example, for the new Artist Pro 19 (Gen2), he says: "While I have the freedom to shape the concept and content as I envision it, it’s equally important to understand the company’s core values, product design, and brand personality. This balance allows me to create work that resonates with both the brand and myself."

Visit Shan Jiang's website and blog for news on his latest projects and art.