Event branding is given the human touch

We love the playful aspect of this gorgeous branding

This branding for Malmö based creative event The Conference has certainly brightened up our day. Mixing splashes of bold and bright colours and mixing them with beautiful photography and typography, it ticks all the right boxes.

Designers Nan Na Hvass and Sofie Hannibal created the paintbox-themed after The Conference organisers asked them to reflect the 'human element' of the event. Their colours have been splashed across the advertising and website as well as portraits of speakers.

The Conference website was created with the help of Swedish studio Södra Esplanaden - effortlessly bringing the branding to digital life. We adore the simplicity and elegance of such a playful design.

[via Creative Review]

Liked this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips and tools

The ultimate guide to logo design

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

What do you think of this branding? Let us know in the comments box below!