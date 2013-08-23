World's biggest brands become Angry Birds

The Angry Birds brand series was created as a personal, parody project

It seems even some of the world's top brands aren't safe from the wrath of one of the world's best iPhone apps - Angry Birds. What started off as a fun little game back in 2009 quickly escalated into one of the most popular apps to ever be created and then a cultural phenomenon.

Angry Birds has had plenty of interpretations over the years - including the brilliant Star Wars edition and here, we see them re-imagined as some of the world's top brands including Pringles, Pepsi, Twitter, Apple and Starbucks.

Russian designer Yakushev Grigory created the series as a fun parody, in a world where brands are at war with each other. We love his ability to incorporate the key aspects of the brands' logo design into the brilliant Angry Bird character design.

See more work from Yakushev Grigory over on Behance.

[via Design Taxi]

Have you seen a brilliantly re-imagined logo? Let us know in the comments box below!