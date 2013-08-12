Whisky branding captures the spirit of Speyside

Following the relaunch of the Speyside distillery, Scottish whisky brand Tamdhu has been given a new identity courtesy of Glasgow and London-based agency Good and designer Steven Bonner.

The new look draws upon Tamdhu's heritage, communicating the brand through a glass bottle inspired by the Victorian era and textured black, white and gold tube. Both are covered in intricate illustrated monograms and beautiful typography.

Bonner worked closely with Darren Adams, design director at Good Creative and creative lead on the project, to produce the brand's signature monogram and custom script lettering for the new packaging. "I was also tasked with creating a repeating pattern for the neck closure and peripheral applications, using historical references from Speyside, including the famous river, and the train station that uniquely gives a direct line to the distillery itself," he explains.

