The best ASUS laptops in July 2023

By Josephine Watson
published

Our expert picks of the best ASUS laptops for every setting

Three of the best ASUS laptops on an orange background
(Image credit: Future)

Finding the best ASUS laptop is no easy feat – largely because there are just so many to choose from, whether for gaming, business or studies. There are different form factors and components that can completely change how well these machines will form in different settings.

To help you find the right one for you, our experts have personally tested and reviewed as many ASUS laptops as we can get our hands on, and combined our analysis with results from benchmark tests, external reviews and market research. Using these insights, we've compiled this list of the best ASUS laptops available right now. 

If you want to look at other brand's laptops, we've included a far wider selection in some of our other guides, whether it's the best laptops for working from home or the best laptops for graphic design.

The best Asus laptops available today

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Asus ROG Flow X16, one of the best ASUS laptops

(Image credit: Future)

01. ASUS ROG Flow X16 review

The best Asus laptop overall

Specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti 8GB
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Screen: 16-inch, 2560x1440 IPS touch
Storage: 1TB SSD

Reasons to buy

+
Brilliant mini-LED screen
+
Great all-rounder
+
Great features

Reasons to avoid

-
Expensive
-
Fairly hefty in size

ASUS has done it again with another innovative and exciting laptop, and one we can confidently say is the best ASUS all-rounder available right now. From its gorgeous screen to its brilliant features, including its 2-in-1 form factor, this laptop doesn't disappoint. 

While it's advertised as a gaming laptop, it's a very malleable machine that would work well for content creators and general productivity, too, thanks to its beefy AMD CPU (though the GPU could stand to have an upgrade) and touchscreen functionality. We even found ourselves impressed by the Mini-LED tech – something we're not used to from other desktop devices. 

Read more in our full ASUS ROG Flow X16 review.

Product shot of The Asus Vivobook S14, one of the best laptops for students

(Image credit: Asus)

02. ASUS Vivobook S14

The best affordable ASUS laptop

Specifications

CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i5 - Intel Core i7
Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD Graphics 620
RAM: 8GB - 16GB
Screen: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 16:9 aspect ratio, IPS-level Panel
Storage: 128GB

Reasons to buy

+
Very reasonably priced
+
Good colour gamut for creatives
+
Portable and lightweight

Reasons to avoid

-
Not the highest resolution

If you're looking for a slightly more affordable model that can still pack a punch, the Asus Vivobook S14 is well-balanced and can handle low-demand applications and software with relative ease despite its low retail price.

The specs aren't much to write home about; you can choose between 8GB or 16GB RAM, and it comes with Intel 11th generation processors, but that should be enough to see students, lightweight creatives, and workers through the day. It's also specifically designed to be especially apt at handling creative software like Adobe Photoshop and Clip Paint Studio for any digital illustrator; maybe just save the more intensive rendering tasks for a more robust machine.

A grey ASUS ProArt Studiobook OLED, one of the best ASUS laptops, sitting on a deskCB endorsed

(Image credit: Future)

03. ASUS ProArt Studiobook OLED (H7604)

The best ASUS laptop for creatives

Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i9-13980HX
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB)
RAM: Up to 64GB
Screen: 16.0-inch, glasses-free 3D OLED display, 3.2K (3200 x 2000)
Storage: Up to 8TB (2x4TB SSD)
Ports: Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, SD Express reader, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headset jack, Ethernet

Reasons to buy

+
Excellent spec
+
Runs cool and quiet
+
Thunderbolt 4

Reasons to avoid

-
Expensive
-
Keyboard may take a bit of getting used to
-
Battery life a little low

Packed out with an astonishing number of top-notch components, this laptop is perfect for handling complex and processing power-hungry creative tasks and software. Despite this, it remains cool and doesn't throttle. 

It's pretty gorgeous to look at, to boot - with its luxe design and bright, colour-accurate OLED display which hits 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, the ASUS ProArt Studiobook OLED even has touchscreen functionality. there's even a built-in dial above the trackpad, which is programmable app-by-app; a real boon for creatives. 

Read our full ASUS ProArt Studiobook OLED review

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, one of the best ASUS laptops, on a table in a home office

(Image credit: Future)

04. ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (2022)

The best premium ASUS laptop

Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i9-12900H (14-core)
Graphics: Intel Iris Xe, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti (4GB)
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Screen: 14.5-inch 2880 x 1800 120Hz OLED, 12.7-inch 2880 x 864 IPS
Storage: 1TB SSD
Ports: 2x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB-A 3.2, SD card, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack, SD card reader

Reasons to buy

+
Fabulous screen tech
+
Excellent connectivity
+
Gorgeous build quality

Reasons to avoid

-
Unusual ergonomics
-
Mediocre battery life
-
Slightly limited performance

The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (2022) is kitted out with some fantastic components, from its 12th generation Intel processor to its Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti 4GB graphics card. Thanks to these beefy parts, this machine can handle more intensive tasks ranging from gaming to video editing and graphic design.

Of course, more goes into the makings of a great laptop than CPU and GPU; the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo has 32GB of RAM and a 14-core processor, making it an excellent machine for multitasking and productivity. The real star of the show in that sense, though, is its dual-screen setup – in addition to the gorgeous 14.5-inch 120Hz OLED main display, there's a 12.7-inch IPS display above the keyboard. Better yet, it works with a stylus, effectively making it a mini drawing tablet.

Read more in our Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (2022) review.

Asus TUF Gaming F15, one of the best ASUS laptops for game development, on a table

(Image credit: Future)

05. ASUS TUF Gaming F15

The best ASUS laptop for gaming

Specifications

CPU: Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Processor 2.3 GHz
Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU
RAM: Up to 16GB
Screen: Up to 15.6-in WQHD (2560 x 1440) 16:9, anti-glare display, DCI-P3:100, 165Hz
Storage: Up to 1TB

Reasons to buy

+
Good value for gaming specs
+
Decent battery life for a gaming laptop

Reasons to avoid

-
Not the best screen quality

Especially for a gaming laptop, the ASUS TUG Gaming F15 is pretty affordable yet still offers impressive performance, making it great for both gaming and game development. 

This latest model has been refreshed for 2022, and now features 12th Gen Intel processors and a 1440p screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 100 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. Unfortunately, the CPU and GPU still aren't the most powerful, but given its more budget-friendly price, they're pretty brilliant.

Read our full ASUS TUF Gaming F15 review for more details.

An ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED, one of the best ASUS laptops, sitting in a nature scene

(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

06. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED

A powerful Asus laptop

Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i9-13900H
Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB)
RAM: 16GB, 32GB
Screen: 14.5-inch, 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED
Storage: 1TB
Ports: 1x USB-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), 1x HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headphone jack

Reasons to buy

+
Powerful processors
+
Thunderbolt 4
+
OLED screen

Reasons to avoid

-
A touch on the heavy side
-
Screen is reflective
-
Attracts fingerprints

If you need a laptop that can really keep up with you, look no further than the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED is absolutely worth considering. It's practically a full-blown portable computer, and based on our review, we'd even bet on it against the MacBook Pro in terms of performance – despite the lower price tag. Unfortunately, this does come at the expense of the battery life, which lasts only eight hours.

Beyond this powerful performance are further benefits; the Zenbook 14X OLED has a built-in touchscreen, letting you navigate its bright and colourful OLED panel with ease when working on your creative projects. 

A silver ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED, one of the best ASUS laptops, sitting on a wooden desk

(Image credit: Future)

07. ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED

The best lightweight ASUS laptop

Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7-1355U (10 cores, 12 threads)
Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
RAM: 8-32GB
Screen: 13.3in, 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED, 16:10 aspect ration, 60Hz refresh rate, 550 nits, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut
Storage: 512GB-1TB SSD

Reasons to buy

+
Extremely light and portable
+
Fantastic screen
+
Good for photo-editing

Reasons to avoid

-
Only integrated graphics

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is the ultimate lightweight laptop, and pretty much took our breath away in our review with its fantastic performance, which we felt was good enough to take on bulkier and heavier rivals (such as the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air). Of course, that doesn't necessarily go for much more intensive rendering tasks like video editing or 3D work, but it'll do just fine for photo editing and general use.

The screen does look teeny, but thanks to its super-sharp 2.8K resolution it feels far bigger than it actually is. All round, it's pretty robust and will see you through a good few years, though its integrated graphics are a little unfortunate.

An ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop, one of the best ASUS laptops sitting on a rug

(Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

08. ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

Another powerful gaming laptop from ASUS

Specifications

CPU:: Intel Core i9-13900H
Graphics:: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16GB
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Screen: 16 in WQXGA 240Hz, 2560x1600
Storage: 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD

Reasons to buy

+
Amazing screen
+
Cool LED display
+
Immense power

Reasons to avoid

-
Louder fans than advertised
-
Battery life isn't great
-
Is the LED display needed?

This stylish and svelte laptop is kitted out with some of the most powerful components from recent years, including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. It's flashy inside and out with its LED lid display, which is reflected in its hefty price tag, and will work wonderfully both as a creative workstation and for gaming. 

In our review, we praised the "premium feel", noting it's not all style, no substance; however, some of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 proprietary technology, namely the ROG Intelligent Cooling Thermal System, doesn't quite work as advertised. Plus, it's just frighteningly expensive.

Why should I buy an ASUS laptop?

In our experience, Asus laptops are very reliable, perform well and offer a decent lifespan without breaking the bank. As they're slightly more affordable than some other premium brands, though, you do make the occasional concession on components and build quality.

ASUS also makes a huge range of laptops, many of which have graced various buying guides across our site in the past, so you can rest assured of the brand's reputation.

How should I choose the best ASUS laptop for me?

Well, the answer really depends on what you want. If you want an Asus laptop for gaming or game development, we'd recommend the Asus TUF Gaming F15, which is a pretty affordable model that still performs under pressure.

Alternatively, the ASUS ProArt Studiobook OLED (H7604) is, without a doubt, the best Windows laptop for creatives; in fact, as of writing, it's second only to the MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2, 2023) across all laptops. ASUS also produces some more niche and unique devices, like the ASUS Vivobook S14, which is a great budget-friendly option for creatives.

More broadly speaking, the most important thing to do when choosing an ASUS laptop is to identify exactly what you're working with; how much can you budget towards a laptop, what are you most frequently going to be doing on it, and do you have any accessibility or form requirements?

Josephine Watson
Josephine Watson
Managing Editor for Lifestyle

Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is an experienced tech journalist with experience writing on a variety of topics from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry. She is the Managing Editor of Lifestyle on CreativeBloq's sister site, TechRadar, overseeing the Lifestyle vertical (Cameras, Home and Wellness) and How-To's, where she can be found writing across multiple channels including computing, software, homes and gaming.

Related articles