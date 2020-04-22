Where to buy a face mask right now: These top face masks have plenty of style

Before you think about where to buy a face mask, you need to consider whether you need to wear one. Advice in this area is conflicting to say the least. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that you wear a face mask if you are coughing or sneezing, or if you are caring for a person with COVID-19. However, the CDC, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, recommends wearing a face mask if you are in a place where it's hard to maintain social distancing – in the supermarket, for example, or the post office, or maybe even the park. If you're not sure, then check the latest advice for your area, as it does vary from country to country.

If you decide you do want a wear a face mask, then there are plenty of places to buy them. And creatives have come into their own by making all sorts of ingenious cloth face masks with different fastenings, features and designs. Those cool features are no good if your face mask isn't functional, however. It's especially important to ensure that your face mask covers your mouth and nose safely, with no gaps, so check the sizing of the mask before you buy it.

Also consider comfort – some masks can be uncomfortable around your ears, depending on the material they are made of. The best face masks are also reusable and washable. And then of course, there are style considerations. That's where creatives have got a little, well, creative.

Read on for our best face mask options. And if you're feeling inspired to give creating your own face mask a go, then also see our guide to making your own face mask, at the end of this list (jump to how to make a face mask here).

Where to buy a face mask: US

Buy handmade face masks in the US from Etsy

There are a wide variety of face mask options available on Etsy's US store, including plain face masks to those with fun patterns and messages – like this pictured mask from CassysTopShop. Buying from Etsy also means you'll be supporting fellow creatives.

Buy a set of 5 face masks for $25 from Caraa Cares

Caara Cares is an initiative designed to get non-medical face masks to as many people as possible. These simple yet stylish masks are made from recycled materials, and come in sets of five ($25). Any donations to New York's relief efforts will also be matched by Caraa.

Buy a funky face mask from Sock Cares for $12

Sock Cares has switched some of its usual sock production lines to face mask production. There's a range of masks on offer, for an affordable $12 each for adult masks, $9 for kids. We particularly like the Jazz Solo '80s vibe mask (kids' mask pictured).



Where to buy a face mask: UK

Buy handmade face masks in the UK from Etsy

There are tons of face mask options available on Etsy's UK store, including this pretty floral patterned mask from MagicWardrobe03 (pictured). Check the reviews before you buy and leave your own review once purchased to support sellers.



Buy Buff face coverings from Go Outdoors

Slightly different to the other face masks options listed, Buff face coverings are designed to be multi-purpose. You can wear them as a scarf, and then pull them up over your mouth and nose when needed. Some of the designs are kind of odd, but we'll go with it.



Buy washable face masks from ebay

Okay, so we can't exactly say that every single mask available on ebay is high quality, and the search results do occasionally throw up some curveballs (try searching for 'washable face masks' to avoid the home spa remedies), but there are some decent options here (pictured face masks from houseofjaden).



How to make your own face mask

Making your own face mask is a viable alternative to purchasing a cloth one if you are a keen sewer – and even if you're not, it's a good chance to learn. Below are a few steps to follow to ensure you make the best mask possible. Note that the same as above applies, we are not saying that these face masks will necessarily protect you and other people, and the recommended hand washing and social distancing measures should still be followed:

Find the right fabric: You can buy fabric on Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk . You won't need a huge amount per face mask – the CDC recommends 10 x 6-inches per mask, or 25.4 x 15.24cm. Some pre-cut fabric squares will be big enough for this

You can buy fabric on Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk . You won't need a huge amount per face mask – the CDC recommends 10 x 6-inches per mask, or 25.4 x 15.24cm. Some pre-cut fabric squares will be big enough for this Find a pattern you like: The CDC has a pattern for making your own face masks here, and includes options to making bandanas and a quick T-shirt face covering. There are also plenty of alternative patterns about, including this one from Trend Patterns (video below).

The CDC has a pattern for making your own face masks here, and includes options to making bandanas and a quick T-shirt face covering. There are also plenty of alternative patterns about, including this one from Trend Patterns (video below). Consider adapting the pattern: You may want to adapt the pattern to better suit you or whoever you're making the mask for. Consider using wire to make the mask stiffer, and how comfortable and effective the elastic, string, ribbon or twine you're using will be.

