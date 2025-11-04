The biggest names in AI video belong to general-purpose generators like OpenAI's Sora 2 and Google's Veo. These text-to-video models are getting closer and closer to realism and prompt adhesion, but they're still not much cop for movie making. With a decent prompt, they can generate convincing short clips, but trying to achieve a coherent series of shots to tell a story is a different matter.

A story needs continuity: characters, objects and scenes need to look the same from one shot to the next. Even more challenging, it needs to engage the audience, which requires direction and an absence of distracting artifacts. A self-described “AI-native film and television studio” thinks it can achieve that. Utopai Studios gave me a sneak preview of the trailer for its upcoming AI movie Cortes, and, despite my doubts, what I saw blew me away.

Utopai Studios is a generative AI tech developer that's made the transition to content producer. Co-founder and CEO Cecilia Shen says the company realised that for AI video generation for TV and movies to take off, someone needed to prove that it could work, and that meant making the content itself.

She compares the approach to that of Pixar with 3D animation. "When people see this impressive content, they will want to use it,” Cecilia says. “That's a better way to drive the cinema industry.”

I've only seen three minutes of a work-in-progress trailer for Cortes, a period epic based on a screenplay by Nicholas Kazan that follows the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés's invasion of the Aztec Empire. It was far from perfect. There were some moments when characters' lips weren't in sync with what they were saying, which was distracting. But players looked consistent across shots, transitions made sense, and the whole piece was more convincing than many shorter sequences of AI-generated video that I've seen.

The film is the result of Utopai's own AI workflow, which it says was trained specifically to understand the filmmaking process itself: reading scripts, interpreting story arcs, supporting directors with shot planning, and generating scenes that follow narrative intent. It says is models were trained on licensed cinematic works, emphasising story, performance, and continuity.

“The problem we're focusing on is storytelling,” Cecilia says. “Veo and Sora are only focusing on one clip, so the clip is good, but the storytelling, when it comes to continuities, consistencies, good cinematic positions, is bad.”

“Eyes are so important,” she adds. “If the faces are changing and eyes aren't looking in the right place, we can't connect with a performance anymore. Our in-house model is on the way to solving that problem”.

Utopai says it can't say much about its workflow at the moment, but it was originally a 3D modeling company called Cybever and says it already has models that it's been building internally for years that it's been able to repurpose. It also says that its model has been trained only on licensed material chosen for its relevance to professional production.

For now, Utopai is only using the tech in house to make Cortes as well as a sci-fi TV series. Where these will eventually be shown as still up in the air. The company has also announced a multibillion-dollar joint venture with Stock Farm Road, a global innovation and investment venture co-founded by Brian Koo, grandson of the founder of LG Group.

By keeping the workflow exclusive, Utopai says it aims to show that AI can support professional TV and filmmaking responsibly without competing with the directors, writers, and crews it is built to work alongside. Restricting its use also ensures the technology is applied within licensed, controlled environments, which it says it sees as a more ethical path than releasing unrestricted models into the market.

Cecilia says there were some challenges in moving from tech developer to filmmaker. “The entire team needs to respect tech and respect content,” she says. “Usually these two groups don't understand each other. Silicon Valley is naturally more open minded than Hollywood".

When I asked how convincing, or how non-distracting, Utopai thinks the output needs to be for audiences to be able to engage with an AI-generated movie, Cecilia again brings up Pixar as an example.

“Our goal is to create something that feels emotionally and visually compelling enough for audiences to stay fully immersed in the story. A good comparison is Toy Story: when you watch it, you’re not focused on what’s real versus simulated; you’re drawn in because you care about the characters and the world.

“That’s the creative benchmark we’re working toward, where intuition and emotion guide the experience as much as visual quality. The visuals exist to serve the narrative and sustain that emotional connection for the full length of a feature film.”

She thinks there are still several months of work to go before Cortes reaches that point. The team goes back and readjusts the script so that the model can readjust and produce new frames. Speed is not necessarily the main priority. Although Cecilia thinks films and series will generally be faster to make, “there isn't a clear cut number like this film will take half as much time as it would without AI”.

Utopai admits that it's unknown what the reaction will be from audience and stresses that this makes it important to communicate what the goal is, which Cecilia says “isn't to necessarily replace anyone”.

I still have doubts, both about how watchable a full AI-generated movie will be, and how desirable. Utopai says its aim is to make unmakable movies, but the fact a movie hasn't been made doesn't necessarily mean it's unfilmable. Amazon planned to make a series on the story Cortes and Moctezuma but cancelled it because of the Covid-19 pandemic and allegations against co-director Ciro Guerra.

But Utopai Studios' Cortes trailer is the first example I've seen that makes me think we will see full-length AI-generated movies with a coherence between shots within a few years rather than decades. It plans to screen the Cortes trailer publicly for the first time at AFM next week.