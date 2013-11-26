Breaking Bad caricatures capture the bad guys

Ease your Breaking Bad blues with these brilliant caricatures

Breaking Bad was one of the most successful shows on television in recent years - gaining a mass of awards and die-hard fans across the world. If, like us, you've had the Breaking Bad blues since the show ended, then you'll be pleased to see that many designers and artists have taken inspiration from the show for many projects.

One such project is this brilliant set of caricutres created by Lyon based illustrator and artist Anthony Geoffroy. Entitled 'Breaking Bad Guys', the series focuses on the bad guys of the show including characters such as Walt, Jesse, Saul and Tuco.

We adore the exaggerated features of each character and the hilarious take on their get-ups. Each character is accompanied by one of their iconic quotes, finishing off the project perfectly.

See more inspiring work over on the Anthony Geoffroy website.

Have you seen some inspiring Breaking Bad art? Let us know in the comments box below!