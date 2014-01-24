Digital and analogue tools create geometric beauties

This series of paintings were created by New York artist Adam Daily

Lately, we've noticed a lot of designers using geometric patterns, shapes and styles in their design work. Using these shapes, the designs become a simple yet wholly striking work of art channelling influences from the design era of art deco.

It proving to be wholly inspiring, as each shape and colour comes to life. This series of beautiful geometric paintings were crafted by New York artist Adam Daily, who's work spans a variety of media and techniques, including painting, photography and collage.

These paintings were imagined through a combination of both digital and analog tools and were eventually created by hand, using acrylic on PVC panels and applying paint with a spray gun.

