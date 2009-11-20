Take your artwork cosmic

Geometric shapes and cosmos elements have been popular with a lot of artists in 2009.

I was asked to give my own take on the style earlier in the year, and in this tutorial I'll show you some cheeky methods for creating the cosmos look with nothing more than some photographs and the use of filters. The techniques aren't particularly hardcore - it's all about layering, creating brushes and working with blending modes. I'll also show you a few quick techniques for creating finishing touches on the artwork.

My friend Charlotte has kindly swung by for a shoot for the tutorial and you'll find the resulting image in the support files for you to use. Get comfortable, turn up your favourite tunes and let's get this ball firmly into the back of the net.

Click here to download the support files (83.6MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free