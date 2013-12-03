What do you get when you mix Star Wars and Andy Warhol?

Combining a love of Star Wars and Andy Warhol

Star Wars has inspired many a design, with illustrators and graphic designers using the movie's characters, aesthetics and environments as influence for their own work. Here, designer Chungkong has gone one step further by combining his love of Star Wars and Andy Warhol.

Entitled 'Star Warhols', Chungkong uses popular characters such as R2D2, Yoda, Darth Vader and C3PO, the designer has used Warhol's famous soup can painting to portray each character's traits, colours and iconic features.

We love the minimal approach to the project, with the simplicity perfectly highlighting the important parts of each character. We don't know about you but we'd certainly hang these up in our homes!

[via Specky Boy]

What do you make of this art series? Does it work? Let us know in the comments box below!