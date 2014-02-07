You won't believe these vintage gadgets are actually paintings

Portraits is a series that captures these vintage gadgets in a photorealistic fashion

The thing about photorealism is that it never fails to impress, no matter how many examples you witness. The incredible talents of each artist that manages to fool the viewer into thinking that their strokes of paint are infact a photograph is an incredible feat in itself.

One such artist is William Fisk, who has decided to celebrate his love of all things vintage by recreating cameras, TV sets and headphones from his favourite eras into these amazing photorealistic paintings. Simply titled 'Portraits', the series is impeccable.

If - like us - you're hugely impressed with Fisk's work, then you'll be pleased to know that he also paints items such as shoes, light bulbs and furniture to the same standard. Be sure to check them out over on his official website.

[via Design Taxi]

Have you seen any incredible examples of photorealism? Let us know in the comments box below!