The best 3D printer Prime Day deals: top early savings

Looking for the best early 3D printer Prime Day deals? Then you're in the right place. On this page, we'll be keeping tabs on all of the best Prime Day 3D printer discounts with regular updates as the sale event approaches.

3D printers are becoming increasingly popular because they can allow us to bring all kinds of creations to life, whether it's for commercial use or a fun personal project. They are being used to create everything from medical equipment to collectable items. There are more options available than ever, and they're becoming more affordable, especially if you can find a 3D printer Prime Day deal.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially on 11 and 12 July, but we often see deals appear days ahead of the event, and other retailers tend to offer discounts as well. See our Apple Prime Day hub for more savings, but in the meantime, here's our pick of the best early 3D printer Prime Day deals.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X 6Ks 3D resin printer: $529.99 $359.99 at Amazon

Save $170: If you need to print resin on a big scale, this is a great deal on a large ANYCUBIC 3D printer. The build quality is excellent, with a replaceable screen protector on the exposure screen - something we don't see on very many resin printers. It was already good value, as we mentioned in our pick of the best 3D printers, and with this discount it's a steal. Price check: ANYCUBIC $382

Makerbot Replicator+ Desktop 3D Printer Kit: $2,099 $1,801 at Amazon

Save $298: Makerbot is probably the best-known brand of consumer 3D printers. In fact, this one even appeared in space in the film Stowaway. The Makerbot Replicator+ offers good print results, with fine details, although being an FDM printer, some strata will be visible. We found it to be quiet and reliable, and a great option for home offices, schools and workshops. It even has a camera so you can view your printing remotely. Price check: Walmart: $1,924

What to expect from the best 3D printer Prime Day deals There are different types of 3D printers and the discounts that we can expect on 3D printer Prime Day deals will vary depending on the type of machine. Vat polymerization or resin 3D printers are best for miniatures and small detail. These use light to cure (or harden) photopolymer resin. Meanwhile, fused deposition modelling (FDM) 3D printers work by melting a plastic filament through a hot end and depositing it on the build plate in layers. It is often used for modelling and producing larger pieces. Based on previous years' Prime Day sales, we're not sure if we'll see any official 3D printer Prime Day deals during Prime Day, but we are likely to see general discounts on both of these types of 3D printers, which have the advantage of being available for non-Prime members. Even retailers other than Amazon are likely to offer some discounts to compete.