Design toys stripped back to basics

We're big fans of design toys here at Creative Bloq, so were very excited to come across these cool characters by designer Sebastian Burga recently. Featuring a variety of different animal designs, the set includes an alligator, giraffe, gorilla, bear and hen.

"Minimals are an adorable line of modular animals characterised by the use of a primary color palette and geometric shapes," says Burga. "They're set out to expose the essence of toyness through eliminating all non-essential forms, features and concepts. Together, they create a pantone of colours, animals, clothes, styles and archetypes, encouraging people to find themselves between them."

Burga made numerous iterations of each character using 3D software Blender before transforming them into two physical products; small collectible toys and larger, decorative pieces. We'd happily have either in our office - which character would you choose?

