Cricut projects: must-try craft ideas for 2023

Plan your year ahead with these Cricut projects and Cricut ideas for 2023. Whether you’ve had a new Cricut for Christmas or you’re determined to make the most out of your craft cutting machine in 2023, there are plenty of projects for you to get stuck into. Below I've gathered together some fun new year's Cricut ideas for you to try.

From unique gifts and bespoke clothing to party favours and gift cards, there’s nothing you can't achieve with a bit of imagination and your trusty Cricut. And you may not just be using your Cricut for fun, if you’d like to turn your Cricut crafting into a business this year, then check out our guide on how to make money with Cricut for more inspiration.

If you don’t already have your Cricut and you’re wondering which model is the best, then you should take a look at our buying guide, which goes through all the best Cricut machines currently available. If you don’t fancy a Cricut, then you can also take a look at our guide on the best Silhouette machines. It's also worth looking at one of the best tablets for Cricut to pair with your machine.

In this guide, I’ve put together a list of my favourite projects to help guide you through a truly crafty year. But if you’d rather read your tutorials, then there are plenty of ideas on the Cricut blog (opens in new tab) as well as my guides on how to make a stencil with Cricut and how to make stickers with Cricut.

Cricut projects: Cricut ideas

01. Cricut projects: light-up shadow box

If you're already missing the soft glow of the Christmas lights, then these shadow boxes (opens in new tab) are a great way to decorate your home. They are an easy project to do, so whether you're new to Cricut or a seasoned professional, you'll have fun making these boxes. Plus, Jennifer Maker (opens in new tab) is the ultimate Cricut guru, there is nothing that you won't learn by visiting her page. If you're looking for a new year's Cricut idea, start here.

02. Cricut projects: make a puzzle

Kayla's Cricut creations (opens in new tab) is a brilliant channel packed with different Cricut ideas. But if you're looking to make something that your loved one will cherish, then look no further than this tutorial for making a bespoke jigsaw (opens in new tab). It's a great excuse to experiment with different materials and put your Cricut Maker or Explore 3 (opens in new tab) to work.

03. Cricut projects: St Patrick's Day tea towels

There's plenty to celebrate in March, but probably the most famous day of all is St Patrick's day. So celebrate in style by upgrading your tea towels. Auntie Tay (opens in new tab) has a great tutorial that shows you all the steps, from creating the graphics to attaching the decals to your materials. Of course, you don't have to stick with an Irish theme, but once you know how to do it, you can create anything you like. I'll be making some St David's ones - who doesn't want Dragons or a Welsh Lady on their tea-towels?

04. Cricut projects: make celebration cards

One of the best things about owning a Cricut Joy (opens in new tab) is that you never have to worry about forgetting to buy a gift card. This brilliant tutorial by Kim Byers teaches you how to make your own Cricut Joy card designs (opens in new tab). She shares loads of handy tips, including how to contour your images, so they fit better on the card.

05. Cricut projects: engrave keychains

Key chains are a great gift for anyone. Cricuting with Delonda (opens in new tab) shares her tips on engraving and filling acrylic keychains with your Cricut maker. You will need to buy an engraving tool, but once you have one, the opportunities are endless. It's a fun and easy tutorial to follow along with, and at the end of it, you'll have a great new skill.

06. Cricut projects: create waterproof stickers

Who doesn't love stickers? They are a great way to personalise your items. I love using them on my suitcase so that when it's going around the belt at baggage reclaim, I can spot it's mine. But of course, they need to be durable and waterproof, so this is a great tutorial by Alli Standefer (opens in new tab), who shares how she makes waterproof, die-cut stickers on the Cricut.

07. Cricut projects: personalise coffee cups

Mr Crafty Pants (opens in new tab) has put together a tutorial on customising your travel cup with the Cricut. You can also take these skills and customise mugs, water bottles, or anything you like, so long as you get the dimensions right. It's a very simple and easy-to-follow tutorial, and trust me, you're going to want to personalise everything once you get started.

08. Cricut projects: make a hoodie with HTV

One of the best things about the Cricut is that you can personalise any item of clothing. Eric Thomas Bland (opens in new tab) shares his tips on working with heat transfer vinyl (HTV) and walks through making your own hoodie. It's also a good excuse to get your Cricut heat press (opens in new tab)out and if you don't have one already, then check out our guide to the best heat press machines in 2023 (opens in new tab).

09. Cricut projects: create DIY home decor

Why buy home decor goods when you can make them? Designed to the Nines (opens in new tab) has put together 25 mind-blowing DIY projects (opens in new tab)for you to level up your home decor. Projects include a doormat, a popcorn tin upcycle, tumblers, and a sign. The projects are condensed, but if there's one you fancy, then she has the links to the full-length tutorials under the video.

10. Cricut projects: fall ideas using scraps

Don't throw away any leftover vinyl when you're done working on your project because here's a video that will share some ideas you can make using your scrap vinyl. If you're more of a fall than a summer person, then you'll love this round-up from Kayla's Cricut Creations (opens in new tab), her makes include signs, candle decals, and a personalised pumpkin patch.

11. Cricut projects: print designer shirts

Learn how to sublimate on a T-shirt with this tutorial from MamaPlusCEO (opens in new tab). It will teach you how to use the Print then Cut (opens in new tab) function to produce high-quality and professional-looking T-shirts using your Cricut and Cricut design studio. Note you will need to own or purchase a sublimation printer if you're going to follow this tutorial.

12. Cricut projects: DIY Christmas gift ideas

Sure, you can go to the shops to buy Christmas presents, but nothing is more personal than a homemade present. This video from Amy Makes That (opens in new tab) shares how to make personalised slippers, mugs, and gift tags ready for the holiday season. The projects are easy to follow and even easier to make so crafters at any skill level.

Cricut projects: frequent questions

Do I need Cricut Design Space? Yes, you do. When it comes to creating projects in Cricut Design Space, you'll need to have the perfect image to hand. You can do this by using the library in Design Space, which has access to hundreds of images.

Do I need Cricut Access to design? No, Cricut Access is a subscription service that offers hundreds of images, fonts and ready-to-make projects for free, as well as discounts on the best Cricut accessories. It's a nice option if you use your Cricut regularly.

Where can I find new SVG files?

You can upload your own SVG files when designing for Cricut. Short for scalable vector graphic files, SVG are two-dimensional images that can be layered and resized without any loss in quality. Check out our guide to the best free SVG files for Cricut to learn more on where to find them.

