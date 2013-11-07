Can Wacom take on the Apple Store?

Wacom has been indulging in some mighty big talk of late. It's heady with excitement about its new products - including its reinvented Bamboo touchpad, its snazzy Cintiq Companion tablets and three digital pens that it reckons takes pressure sensitivity to new levels. And it's keen to get the message out, enlisting top agency Fi to create what it claims is a new type of product website.

But when it comes down to drawing technology, there's no substitute for trying things out yourself - especially with emerging alternatives like Adobe hardware to consider. So with that in mind, the Japanese company today opens its first Wacom store in the UK.

Located in the Buckinghamshire town of High Wycombe, this 'Experience Centre' will have the full range of Wacom products on display, including the newly available Cintiq Companion creative tablets and Intuos pen tablets.

A one-stop-shop and solution centre for everything Wacom, it's been very much designed along Apple Store lines. We just hope some of the more over-the-top whooping and cheering gets left out of the mix...

Do you use a Wacom product? We'd love to hear your views about it in the comments below!