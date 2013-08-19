Superheroes stripped back to basics in cool vector designs

Specialising in vector art, UK-based designer Konrad Kirpluk's latest endeavour is this ever-growing set of minimalistic illustrations, based on famous characters from books, comics, TV and film.

"This set of fan-arts was created while I was developing a new, simpler style, working with fixed strokes and shapes," explains Kirpluk. "You can see that some of them are slightly different from each other as they are part of the process of developing new way of treating vectors."

An ongoing project, Kirpluk's list of illustrated characters already includes superhero Iron Man and his alter ego Tony Stark, Batman, and Catwoman as well as various Star Wars characters and The Big Bang Theory gang.

Already popular online, we're sure it won't be long until Kirpluk's designs are transformed into cool Mac decals and T-shirt designs. We can't wait to see what characters the next update of these brilliant cartoon-style illustrations includes.

