Watch a top T-shirt designer at work in Illustrator

At Creative Bloq we're big fans of Glenn Jones’s highly imaginative designs, which take inspiration from a wide variety of sources including animals, sport and films. And if you're looking for an insight into a top creative's process, you could do worse than check out his videos, which condense the illustration process in Adobe Illustrator CC of every T-shirt design he has ever created to three minutes. Check out the example above, and you can check out the rest here.

Born in New Zealand, Jones started out in packaging and graphic design but became a T-shirt designer back in 2004 for online store Threadless and quickly became one of their most popular contributors. From there he set up his own store which initially featured 20 T-shirt designs.

He's since gone on to feature over 100 designs available in T-shirts, iphone cases, wallpapers and much more. His work has also recently been featured on Penguin book covers and Budweiser bottles.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

