12 tips for better productivity in 2016

Click the image to see the full size infographic

New Year's resolutions – we make them, we break them and then we usually go back to our old habits. Whilst some of your resolutions will probably include going to the gym more often or phoning your family more than once a week, this infographic from Make it Cheaper will improve your working methods.

You might not realise it but just by de-cluttering and organising your work space, it can mean a whole new world of productivity. Away from distractions and yesterday's lunch plate, this infographic provides some handy hints to get you started – and keep things tidy.

Whilst we're sure you have plenty of work to catch up on, take a minute to scroll through these 12 tips. They may save you time, energy and allow you to bag even more clients this year.

