ShizNICK! It's a Nickelodeon themed art show

Harness fond memories with a look at Nickelodeon's best characters

Those of you who grew up in the 90s will no doubt have fond memories of your favourite Nickelodeon shows. Those of you who didn't, will definitely have an appreciation for the illustrative talents showcased on the channel's many cartoon offerings.

To celebrate its lasting cultural influence, LA-based gallery iam8bit will be hosting 'It’s the shizNICK!' where over 60 artists have come together to pay homage to the channel's characters. Artwork on show will vary from paintings to prints and sculptures to plushes.

The likes of Dave Crosland, Joe Vaux and Zac Gorman have all taken part in the project, that will surely harness some prepubescent memories. The show opens on Friday, April 19th and will run until Wednesday, May 1st. Head to Facebook to RSVP to the event.

For more information about the show, head to iam8bit.

Like this? Read these!

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The best Photoshop plugins

Will you be heading down? Let us know in the comments box below!