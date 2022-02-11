This image is not actually 3D

There's nothing quite like finding a good hack that improves your workflow. And today's TikTok trick is perfect for all you 3D artists out there. With just a few clicks, you can transform your 2D vectors into playful three-dimensional designs.

Artist Holly Johnson shared the bubbly hack on TikTok (see below). The video walks viewers through how to create cute 3D sushi, but if you check out her account you can see how to make 3D Game Boys and pancakes too. Ready to start creating 3D work but need to download Adobe Illustrator? Make sure you have a look at the best Adobe Creative Cloud discounts available right now.

To make your bubbly sushi design, all you have to do is create vector art of the sushi from above (if you don't know how to design 2D vector art, then check out these brilliant vector art tutorials). Once you've done that, click on your sushi (make sure all the shapes are grouped) and apply the Inflate Effect in the 3D and Materials panel. Adjust the Depth and Volume slider as you wish, and then when you're happy, head over to the Materials Tab and adjust the Roughness of the design to get that shiny bubble look.

This nifty hack isn't the first we've seen from the TikToker. A few weeks ago, Johnson shared her top three Adobe Photoshop hacks of 2021. In fact, if you follow Johnson's TikTok account, there are plenty of useful tips and tricks to help you navigate your way around the Adobe softwares.

If you'd like to brush up on your Adobe knowledge and can't wait for the next TikTok to go viral, then make sure you read our roundups of the best Photoshop tutorials or Illustrator tutorials. And if you still haven't subscribed to Adobe Creative Cloud, then just scroll down and check out today's best deals.

