After Christmas sale: Get a Huion drawing tablet for less than $30!

Huion is the ideal brand of digital drawing tablet for artists on a budget. That's because despite being very competitively priced, there's little compromise in terms of power, performance, or quality. For this reason, any serious discounts on these beautifully responsive drawing tablets are more than welcome.

Amazon's After Christmas sale features a selection of Huion drawing tablets at or near all-time lows after on-page coupons – even beating the fantastic prices we saw for Black Friday.

Particularly noteworthy is the Huion Kamvas 20 drawing tablet for $317 after an on-page coupon. Normally around $380, it's the best price we've seen for this model.

If you're seeking a drawing tablet with an extra-large anti-glare screen and 120% sRGB colour gamut, the 19.5-inch Huion Kamvas 20 would make a great addition to your workstation.



Head below for other After Christmas deals on Huion drawing tablets at Amazon, including the ultra-compact Huion Inspiroy H640P at a new all-time low price of $29 (just remember to apply the coupon before you head to the checkout).

After Christmas Huion tablet deals: US

Lowest ever price Huion Inspiroy H640P: $39.99 $29 at Amazon

Save $10: The affordable and ultra-compact Huion Inspiroy H640P drawing tablet is now an Amazon low after an on-page coupon. It's no thicker than a smartphone and features 6 customisable shortcut keys, 8,192 levels of pressure.

Huion Kamvas 20: $372 $317 at Amazon

Save $55: This sophisticated drawing tablet from Huion is now cheaper than ever before at Amazon. It comes with an eye-friendly 19.5-inch screen, a PW07 stylus and plenty of power. Plus, the 1,920 x 1,080 red ensures your work looks gorgeous.

Huion Kamvas Pro 16: $399.99 $299 at Amazon

Save $100: Click the on-page coupon to score the Huion Kamvas Pro 16 at the best price we've ever seen — even beating its Black Friday price by $20. This 15.6-inch drawing tablet features 6 customisable keys, a touch bar, and a fully-laminated anti-glare display so your designs aren't obstructed in any way.View Deal

Huion Inspiroy H950P Tablet: $71.98 $57 at Amazon

Save $14: Covered with a whole surface plate cladding of bezel-less design on an 8.7" x 5.4" working area, the H950P provides you the most comfortable size of space to work on. A smooth paper-like texture brings you a brand new writing experience. Clip the on-page coupon to score this price.

Huion Kamvas Pro 16 Graphics Tablet: $379.99 $294 at Amazon

Save $86: With a full-laminated screen, battery-free stylus, 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, and six Express Keys, this 15.6" device is a great choice for professionals looking for a dedicated drawing and graphics tablet. Not convinced? It's $10 less than its Cyber Monday price and a new all-time low.

Huion Kamvas Pro 13 Pen Display: $299 $215 at Amazon

Save $83: This anti-glare pen display is perfect for serious artists. It's light, thin, and totally portable, and comes with a battery-free stylus. Compatible with Windows 7 or later and Mac OS 10.12 or later, you can use it with well-known software like Clip Studio, Photoshop, and more.

After Christmas Huion tablet deals: UK

Amazing value HUION H1060P Drawing tablet: £72.99 £41.18 at Amazon

Save £31: This deal on Amazon is one of the best we've seen on Huion's H1060P tablet. Not only is there a huge £20 off the retail price, you can also check a box to take a further 20%, meaning you can get it for just over £40. Bargain.

HUION KAMVAS Pro 12: £249.99 £214.98 at Amazon

Save £35: This 11.6-inch pro drawing tablet is currently at an unbeatable price over on Amazon. Complete with a battery-free pen, its 8192 levels of pen pressure allows advanced pen performance.

