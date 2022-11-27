Brand new AirPods Pro 2 get $49 price cut in unbeatable Cyber Monday deal

It was the winning Black Friday deal for Apple headphones, and now it looks like the winning Cyber Monday deal, too. Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 (the latest model) with a $49 discount, down from $249 to $199 over at Amazon (opens in new tab).

This is a great Cyber Monday deal for a couple of reasons. First of all, the second generation of AirPods Pro only came out earlier this year, and second of all, everyone seems to have loved them from the off – including us. Check out our AirPods Pro 2 review for more on why... the short version is that their noise cancelling is as big a leap forward as their sound quality, and that's on the already great first Gen Apple ear pods.

If you've been searching for the best price on the AirPods Pro 2 over the weekend, you may very well have come across this one, as it's been going strong since Thursday 24th. However, there's no guarantee how long it will last, but there is that it will eventually end – just as soon as Amazon has got rid of its stock, we presume.

Find the full details of these Black Friday AirPods Pro deals below, and make sure you check out our roundup of all the best Apple Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2022 deals as they go live.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen: $249 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $49: This is a real surprise early Black Friday deal on one of Apple's most popular accessories. Released in September, the latest AirPods Pro offer improved audio quality and up to 2x better active noise cancellation.

Not in the US? See below for the best early Black Friday AirPods deals in your region across the entire range.

