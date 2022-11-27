Brand new AirPods Pro 2 get $49 price cut in unbeatable Cyber Monday deal

By Beren Neale
published

This deal hasn't been bettered all weekend.

It was the winning Black Friday deal for Apple headphones, and now it looks like the winning Cyber Monday deal, too. Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 (the latest model) with a $49 discount, down from $249 to $199 over at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a great Cyber Monday deal for a couple of reasons. First of all, the second generation of AirPods Pro only came out earlier this year, and second of all, everyone seems to have loved them from the off – including us. Check out our AirPods Pro 2 review for more on why... the short version is that their noise cancelling is as big a leap forward as their sound quality, and that's on the already great first Gen Apple ear pods. 

If you've been searching for the best price on the AirPods Pro 2 over the weekend, you may very well have come across this one, as it's been going strong since Thursday 24th. However, there's no guarantee how long it will last, but there is that it will eventually end – just as soon as Amazon has got rid of its stock, we presume. 

Find the full details of these Black Friday AirPods Pro deals below, and make sure you check out our roundup of all the best Apple Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2022 deals as they go live.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen: $249 (opens in new tab)

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen: $249 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $49: This is a real surprise early Black Friday deal on one of Apple's most popular accessories. Released in September, the latest AirPods Pro offer improved audio quality and up to 2x better active noise cancellation.

Beren Neale
Deals Editor

Beren has worked on creative tech magazines and websites at Future Publishing for 13 years. He started this journey as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, and in 2012 found himself bridging the magazine/website divide as Commissioning Editor on the newly launched Creative Bloq. Since then he took the editor role on ImagineFX, was Launch Editor of the fine art magazine Paint & Draw, moved to Canon Pro Europe website as Deputy Editor, and then edited the graphic design magazine Computer Arts. In 2020 he moved back to Creative Bloq, the biggest global art and design website, and as Deals Editor has applied his expertise in creative tech to help digital creatives get the best deals on the kit that they need and love. Outside of work, Beren is an avid rock climber and music nut. 

