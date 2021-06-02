Amazon Prime Day 2021 dates revealed (And it's happening THIS month!)

It's official! The dates for Amazon Prime Day 2021 have just been announced, and this year Amazon's massive sales event is coming early. Make sure to mark Monday 22 and Tuesday 23 June in your calendar to make the most of this year's online deals.

Amazon has promised millions of exclusive deals on a range of brands, plus exclusive sales on Amazon-owned platforms such as Amazon Music, Prime Video and more. And as ever, Creative Bloq will be eyeing up the very best Prime Day deals and picking the most relevant for our readers.

This year will be slightly different to previous years. 2020 was delayed by months, and ended up happening on 13-14 October. The years previous all happened in late July, so this year Amazon has actually brought their main event forward considerably.

Although the Prime Day bonanza is still a few weeks away, it looks like Amazon wants to start the party early for its Prime members. From today, Amazon Prime members can start making the most of these early Prime Day deals on a range of products, including up to 50% off Amazon devices.

Not a Prime member? It's easy to sign up, and if you time it right, you can make the most of the 30-day trial period over the Prime Day period, and then cancel it before you get charged.

If last year is anything to go by, we're expecting to see some incredible deals for creatives this Prime Day, so make sure you stay tuned. In the meantime, don't miss our tips on how to get the best creative Prime Day deals on the day.

