Apple spring event 2022: what might be coming in March?

It's that time of year again, when rumours of a spring Apple event begin in earnest. 2021 was a big year for Apple fans, and we have a feeling the steady stream of product launches is set to continue this year. Indeed, if even only some of the deluge of rumours and leaks we've already heard turn out to be true, then we have plenty to look forward to.

New rumours suggest Apple is planning its next event for as soon as next month, with March 8 the most likely date. And from a colourful new MacBook Air to game-changing AirPods, there are lots of products we're really hoping to see. Here's what we think might make the cut – and if you don't fancy waiting, check out the best Apple deals available right here and now.

iPhone SE 3

(Image credit: Apple)

While we most likely won't see the iPhone 14 until September, rumours about the successor to Apple's budget smartphone have been gathering pace lately. But if you're hoping for a complete redesign (we'd love to see an iPhone 12 mini-inspired SE), this might not be your year.

Leaks suggest the SE 3 will maintain the same rather dated design, complete with home button and huge bezels. But the internals will allegedly see a huge improvement, including the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13. It could also be the first iPhone SE to gain 5G support.

iPad Air 5

(Image credit: Apple )

We loved the iPad Air 4 when it was released in 2020, and even wondered whether it made the iPad Pro feel somewhat irrelevant. That edge-to-edge display and Apple Pencil 2 support brought the Air right up to date, and it could get even better this spring.

Rumour has it the new tablet could adopt the same dual-camera setup as the iPad Pro, as well as the A15 chip. But once again, we're not expecting a new design – and that stunning LED display probably won't make its way from the Pro to the Air this time around.

AirPods Pro 2

(Image credit: Apple)

With the basic AirPods getting a whole new design, and the awesome high-end AirPods Max arriving in the last 12 months, the poor old AirPods Pro are starting to look a little dated. But if new leaks are to be believed, the Pros are next in line for a refresh.

According to a new patent, the company is working on a brand new audio transmission technology, which could end up replacing Bluetooth to allow for super high quality audio. Not only that, but the design is set to change too, with rumours suggesting the iconic stem could soon disappear to make way for a more bud-like design.

2022 MacBook Air

(Image credit: Renders by Ian)

Apple only recently updated the MacBook Pro, giving the top-end notebook new ports, more power and, most obviously, a notch. And now, all eyes are turning to the Pro's smaller sibling, which has languished without a design update for what feels like decades. But if rumours are to be believed, change could be in the Air in 2022.

Much like the 2021 iMac, the MacBook Air is rumoured to be coming in a series of fun new colours, harking back to the iBook days of yore. Elsewhere, we've heard that the MacBook Air could feature game-changing display tech. Apple leakers have suggested the Air will have a Mini LED display, a technology that Apple already introduced in this year's iPad Pro 12.9, offering super high brightness and contrast.

And then there's ports. Apple users rejoiced when the company, tail between its legs, reintroduced MagSafe, HDMI and more to the MacBook Pro this month. And if rumours are to be believed, they're coming back to the Air too. It could finally be time to say goodbye to Apple's self-imposed dongle dystopia.

Time will tell if Apple is indeed planning an event for next month, but if you don't fancy hanging around to find out, there are plenty of awesome MacBook Pro deals and iPhone 13 deals to sink your teeth into in the meantime.

Read more: