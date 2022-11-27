Apple Watch 8 price drops lower than 7 in Cyber Monday deal

By Beren Neale
published

You can also get a $50 gift voucher if you buy direct from Apple.

Cyber Monday seems to be heating up already, and one top product that we've had our eyes on has just received a good amount of money off. Over at Amazon, you can get $50 off the 41mm GPS Apple Watch 8 in red, down from $399 to $349 (opens in new tab)

Want the bigger 45mm model (and not that fond of red?) You can get 12% (that's $50) off the 45mm, GPS Apple Watch 8, in both red and 'midnight' (opens in new tab) (looks like dark blue to us), over at Amazon. 

Don't like either of these deals above? Why not head over to Apple's site (opens in new tab) and you can currently get a $50 gift voucher on most Apple purchases. Not bad! 

Keep on top of all the best Apple Watch Series 8 prices available, or if you want to check out the also-brilliant last year's Apple Watch 7 deals, we've got you covered. For all other Apple Cyber Monday deals, we've got a live blog for that., 

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): $399 (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): $399 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50: Want the latest wrist wear? Currently the newest Apple Watch ha a $50 discount over at Amazon. This is on the 41mm size, bringing the new 8 to its lowest price yet. This is on both the small/medium, and medium/large options.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 45mm): $429 (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 45mm): $429 $379 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50: If you want the brilliant Apple Watch 8 with the bigger screen, this is currently the only deal on the table. We'll be updating this page as new deals come out, but right now, this is the one.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

