OK, this Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal isn't huge (but it's the best so far)

If you're looking for the best price on the all-new Apple Watch Series 7, we've found it. Right now you can get yourself the new Apple smartwatch for $389.99 over at Amazon.

It's not the biggest saving ever, but to be honest it'll probably be the best saving on the Apple Watch Series 7 that you'll see this Black Friday. The watch only came out October this year, and Apple's products famously retain their value (and original price tag), so we're pretty impressed that there's a saving on it at all.

Get the Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch 7: $399.99 Apple Watch 7: $399.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $10: This is the latest and best Apple Watch to date. This 41mm GPS model comes in a range of colours, and has a host of great features, including fitness tracker, heart rate monitor and Apple Pay.



The best Apple Watch Series 6 deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS, 40mm): $399 Apple Watch 6 (GPS, 40mm): $399 $349 at Walmart

Save $50: Prefer a slightly older Apple Watch 6? This is currently the best price over at Walmart. It's the 44mm GPS model, and has many of the same features as the Apple Watch Series 7.



The best Apple Watch Series 3 deal

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $109 at Walmart

Save $90: If you want to go old school, this is the best deal we can find on the Apple Watch Series 3. A huge $90 off! If you want a stylish smartwatch, this is the perfect option.



