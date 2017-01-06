Be more productive with this immersive audio experience

There are no shortages of distractions in our everyday lives. It would be great if you could just plug in your headphones and have those distractions melt away. Focus@Will makes that possible, and you can get access to this scientifically-optimised music service on sale for just $49.99 (approx. £41).

Focus@Will does what your standard playlist can't do: block out the distractions of the real world and help you focus. It uses scientifically proven methods, Focus@Will provides listeners with a stream of the best music for productivity. You'll get access to over 50 channels of curated music that will help you accomplish your tasks, whether it be studying, working, or trying to get some sleep.