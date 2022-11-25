Apple Pencil 2 drops to record low $89 in Black Friday zinger

The Apple Pencil 2 is the best stylus for your iPad, bar none, and discounts are always rare, even around Black Friday. So consider us shocked with this Apple Pencil (2nd gen) deal for a record low price of $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

To give you an idea of the deal, we've only seen the Apple Pencil 2 at this price on Amazon once before... and that was a flash, pre-Black Friday deal a few days ago (which lasted a matter of hours). But why should you care? Well, we've reviewed the Apple stylus, and think it's absolutely fantastic if you've got one of the more recent iPads. Also, we just don't see discounts of this size on it... ever.

Fancy more deals?

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): $129 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40: We've only seen the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil at this price on Amazon once before, and that was a few days ago for an early Black Friday deal! Basically, this is the best price we've seen on this industry-leading stylus. While it lasts.



(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil (1st Gen): $99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £25: OK, this is also the cheapest we've seen the first generation Apple Pencil on Amazon... but that still makes it only $10 less than the (clearly superior) Apple Pencil 2.WE'd go for the above deal.



Not what you're after? Below are the best Apple Pencils wherever you are in the world...

