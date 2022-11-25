Apple Pencil 2 drops to record low $89 in Black Friday zinger

By Beren Neale
published

We doubt this deal will last long.

Apple Pencil 2 on sale
(Image credit: Future/Apple)

The Apple Pencil 2 is the best stylus for your iPad, bar none, and discounts are always rare, even around Black Friday. So consider us shocked with this Apple Pencil (2nd gen) deal for a record low price of $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

To give you an idea of the deal, we've only seen the Apple Pencil 2 at this price on Amazon once before... and that was a flash, pre-Black Friday deal a few days ago (which lasted a matter of hours). But why should you care? Well, we've reviewed the Apple stylus, and think it's absolutely fantastic if you've got one of the more recent iPads. Also, we just don't see discounts of this size on it... ever. 

Fancy more deals? Head over to our Black Friday Apple deals page for the best of the lot. We've also got an iPad Black Friday live blog that we're updating regularly this weekend. 

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): $129 (opens in new tab)

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): $129 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $40: We've only seen the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil at this price on Amazon once before, and that was a few days ago for an early Black Friday deal! Basically, this is the best price we've seen on this industry-leading stylus. While it lasts.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple Pencil (1st Gen): $99 (opens in new tab)

Apple Pencil (1st Gen): $99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £25: OK, this is also the cheapest we've seen the first generation Apple Pencil on Amazon... but that still makes it only $10 less than the (clearly superior) Apple Pencil 2.WE'd go for the above deal.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Not what you're after? Below are the best Apple Pencils wherever you are in the world... 

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Deals Editor

Beren has worked on creative tech magazines and websites at Future Publishing for 13 years. He started this journey as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, and in 2012 found himself bridging the magazine/website divide as Commissioning Editor on the newly launched Creative Bloq. Since then he took the editor role on ImagineFX, was Launch Editor of the fine art magazine Paint & Draw, moved to Canon Pro Europe website as Deputy Editor, and then edited the graphic design magazine Computer Arts. In 2020 he moved back to Creative Bloq, the biggest global art and design website, and as Deals Editor has applied his expertise in creative tech to help digital creatives get the best deals on the kit that they need and love. Outside of work, Beren is an avid rock climber and music nut. 

Related articles