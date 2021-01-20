Black Friday Microsoft deals: What you need to know in 2021

Are we really talking about the best Black Friday Microsoft deals of 2021 already? Absolutely! And for good reason. This year's Black Friday Microsoft deals will be some of the very best you'll see all year, and we want you to know that this is the place to go to when November's Black Friday 2021 comes around.

As per last year, we're going to be bringing you the very best discounts and deals to be found on all Microsoft products – from Surface Pro tablets to Xbox Series X and S consoles (if there's actually stock to sell by then!!)

Of course, there's no definite way of knowing what will happen for Black Friday 2021 – the event could be cancelled, or all retailers may refuse to sell Microsoft products. Also, pigs may fly and carrots start dancing! And having been deeply involved with promoting the very best Black Friday Microsoft deals around for years now, we at Creative Bloq can say it's highly likely that there will be some amazing deals to be had. Here's what you need to know.

Black Friday Microsoft deals: When to get them?

According to tradition, you'll be able to make the most of the best Black Friday Microsoft deals straight after Thanksgiving in America. That means that in 2021, you're looking at 26 November for Black Friday, and 29 November for Cyber Monday (a continuation of Black Friday).

Now, as seen in 2020, that won't stop online retailers starting early. Last year, the old Black Friday weekend was more like a fortnight of fantastic deals and discounts. And we mean to cover all the Black Friday Microsoft deals as and when they appear, offering honest comparisons and context, making sure that you bag the best deals possible.

Black Friday Microsoft deals: How to get the best deals

Basically, bookmark this page, and we will do the rest! Creative Bloq scours retailers all year long to offer its readers the best possible deals.That means we're perfectly positioned to sniff out the great deals from just the great-sounding deals. We know if a deal in 2021 stands up to previous Black Friday Microsoft deals. We're also intimate with Microsoft's hardware and software, and know exactly what our digital creative community is looking for. We also get an affiliate fee from the retailers, if you guys go on to purchase the product, which keeps us on our toes to only tell you about the very best deals out there. We will do the heavy lifting, so you don't have to.

To give you an idea of what we covered in 2020, here are some of the last deals that we were finding, below. Quick tip: Some of them may be live still, so it's well worth having a click around!

Microsoft : Big discounts on selected PCs and tablets

Big discounts on selected PCs and tablets Xbox games : Save up to 75% on tons of great games

Save up to 75% on tons of great games Amazon : Enticing deals include $169 off the Surface Pro 7

Enticing deals include $169 off the Surface Pro 7 Walmart : Lots of Microsoft products going at low prices

Lots of Microsoft products going at low prices Best Buy: Deals on the full range of Microsoft products

The best Black Friday Microsoft deals

Black Friday Microsoft deals: US

Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $400: This impressive Black Friday deal has cut the price of a brand new Surface Pro 7 with Black Type Cover to just $599: that's a massive $400 reduction! This model comes with 4GB memory, a 128GB SSD and a Type Cover thrown in.



Surface Laptop 3: $1,299 $999 at Best Buy

Save $300: Best Buy has given us another Black Friday treat with this deal on a Surface Laptop 3. This 13.5-inch model has an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The retailer is also offering savings on a range of colours and configurations, right now, too.



Black Friday Microsoft deals: UK

Surface Pro 7: £899.99 £659 at Amazon

Save £169.99: Microsoft has slashed the price of a Surface Pro 7 from £799.99 to just £630, making a very tasty saving of £169.99. This lovely device is ultra-light and super-versatile, with a laptop-class Intel Core processor, all-day battery and HD cameras helping you to get more done.

Surface Pen: £99.99 £58.40 at Amazon

Save £41.59: There's a hefty discount on Microsoft's Surface Pen over at Amazon UK. The stylus is the perfect addition for anyone that has a Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Book 2, Surface Go, Studio 2, Pro 5, 4 or 3.



The best Surface Pro Black Friday deals

The recent release of the new Surface Pro X seems to have encouraged some deals on the slightly older Surface Pro 7. There are some great Black Friday deals to be had on these devices, so if you're not bothered about having the absolute latest version, it's a great time to buy a Surface Pro!

Black Friday Surface Pro deals: US

Surface Pro 7 (4GB RAM) + Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $400: This impressive Black Friday deal has cut the price of a brand new Surface Pro 7 with Black Type Cover to just $599: that's a massive $400 reduction! This model comes with an i3 processor, 4GB memory, a 128GB SSD and a Type Cover thrown in.

Surface Pro 7 (8GB RAM): $899 $727 at Walmart

Save $172: Walmart is offering a massive discount with this deal on a Surface Laptop 3. This 13.5-inch model has an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. The retailer is also offering savings on a range of colours and configurations, right now, too.



Black Friday Surface Pro deals: UK

Surface Pro 7 Platinum Edition: £899.99 £659 at Amazon

Save £240: Amazon is offering the Surface Pro 7 at with a fantastic £240 off the asking price. For just £659, you'll get an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Amazon also has money off the 256GB version, which is slashed from £1,169.00 to £899.



The best Surface Book Black Friday deals

With Microsoft's 13.5" Surface Book 3, you get the power of a desktop, the versatility of a tablet, and the mobility of a laptop. Given that it's only been out since May, we weren't expecting to see major discounts on the Surface Book 3 this year, to be honest. But as you'll see below, we were wrong... and very happy to be so!

Black Friday Surface Book 3 deals: US

Surface Book 3: $1,499 £1,299 at B&H

Save $200: Wowser! B&H have discounted the Surface Book 3 by a massive $200 this Black Friday. Boasting 8GB of RAM and 256BGb of storage, you'll be able to multitask and look after all your photos, music and photos with this powerful machine. View Deal

Black Friday Surface Book 3 deals: UK

Surface Book 3: £1,599 £1,269 at Amazon

Save £330: A fantastic deal on the Surface Book 3 from Amazon UK this Black Friday. This is the Silver, 2020 Microsoft Surface Book 3. It's 13.5-inch, and comes with an Intel i5 Core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 Home.



The best Surface laptop Black Friday deals

The Surface Laptop 3 got a great review on Creative Bloq on its release last December: we said that "one of the best ultraportable laptops on the market just got better... It feels great to use and beats the MacBook Air on performance." As an ultraportable, there remain few better on the market. And so it's fantastic to see some great Black Friday deals on this still-new laptop, as well as on its very capable predecessor, the Surface Laptop 2.

The best Black Friday Surface Laptop 3 deals: US

Surface Laptop 3 (13.5", 256GB): $1,599.99 $1,199 at Microsoft

Save $400: The Surface Laptop 3 is a highly capable machine. Microsoft is offering some excellent discounts right now on a range of combinations, but the best saving is to be had on the 13.5 inch version with an i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.



Surface Laptop 2: $999 $788.99 at Amazon

$210.10 off: This Surface Laptop 2 model is a snip at under $800. It comes with an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. There are also deals on other configurations at Amazon too that are worth checking out during Black Friday... but stock is low, so make sure you act quickly!





The best Black Friday Surface Laptop 3 deals: UK

Surface Laptop 3 (128GB): £999 £849 at Curry's

Save £150: The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a powerful all-rounder laptop for business needs. With a 13.5-inch screen, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a sleek platinum, cobalt blue, sandstone or black finish, it's a quality laptop.

Surface Laptop 3 (256GB): £1,269 £1,015 at Microsoft

The best Xbox Black Friday deals

With the new Xbox Series X on its way, it's a great time to save a bit of cash on the older Xbox One S. Yes, it's not the very latest model, but with access to 2,200 games and the ability to stream in 4K and watch 4K Blu-Rays, it's certainly a powerful device. Meanwhile, if you've already got an Xbox and are looking for some new games to play, then you'll find a great selection below with some fantastic discounts.

Buy an Xbox One S 1TB console: £249.99 £229.99 at Microsoft

The best Black Friday Xbox games deals

The best Microsoft Office Black Friday deals

Microsoft Office is never discounted a great deal, but pretty much anyone who does administrative work as part of their job needs to have an up-to-date copy of Word, Excel and the rest. All Microsoft can offer us this Black Friday is $50 off the cost of the Home and Student version, for the US only. And if that's something you can take advantage of, it's a pretty discount.

Office Home & Student 2019: $149.99 $99.99 at Microsoft

The best Surface Go Black Friday deals

We were hoping to see some good discounts on the Surface Go, Microsoft's reasonably priced 10-inch tablet, this Black Friday. So far, unfortunately, we haven't spotted any particularly amazing deals on either side of the Atlantic. But we'll keep our eyes out, and add them to this page the moment any pop up.

The best Black Friday Surface Pen deals

The Surface Pen is Microsoft's official stylus, and a must-buy for anyone who's serious about being creative and productive with their tablet. See the best Black Friday offers on the Surface Pen below.

Surface Pen: $99.99 $68.99 at Microsoft

Save $31: With 4,096 pressure points, the Surface Pen is a class act from Microsoft. And the company is overing a big saving of over $30 if you buy one this Black Friday. This lovely stylus is available in Platinum, Black, Ice Blue or Poppy Red.

Surface Pen: £99.99 £58 at Amazon

The best Black Friday Surface case deals

There are a range of cases available for the Surface Pro, including Microsoft's official keyboard-cum-case, the Type Cover. It's both cool looking and cleverly designed, and the company is offering a big discount to US consumers for Black Friday, as you'll see below.

Surface Pro Type Cover: $159.99 $114.99 at Microsoft

Save $45: The sleek and compact Signature Type Cover can be used a case for the Surface Pro as well as a keyboard. And Microsoft is offering a massive £45 off this Black Friday.

