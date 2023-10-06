Brand Impact Awards 2023: Top 12 Agencies of the Decade

The Brand Impact Awards is now in its 10th consecutive year. To celebrate, we've been looking back at some of the best-performing entrants over the years.

Alongside our regular trophies, we have presented two special Decade Awards – Client of the Decade and Small Studio of the Decade – but the panel thought it amiss not to celebrate the other agencies who have won over 120 Gold, Silver and Best of Show trophies between them over the last decade.

To create our list, we awarded five points for a Best of Show, three points for a Gold Award (formerly Winner), and one point for a Silver Award (formerly Highly Commended). Bronze Awards were left out as these did not exist pre-2020.

Why 12? We're profiling 10 for 10 years, plus two extras – The Partners and Superunion. These former big-hitters have since been merged into Design Bridge and Partners, and share many of the same senior creative team, but have been counted separately here as they are different entities.

So without further ado, here are our best-performing agencies at the BIAs...

01. The Partners

The Partners' campaign for London Symphony Orchestra won big in 2017 (Image credit: London Symphony Orchestra)

Best of Show: x2 (2015, 2017)

x2 (2015, 2017) Gold: x10 (2015, 2016, 2017)

x10 (2015, 2016, 2017) Silver: x9 (2015, 2016, 2017)

The Partners (which became Superunion, and then Design Bridge and Partners) has won the most trophies over the years. It won Best of Show in 2015 for its work on Tusk Conservation Awards and again in 2017 for its London Symphony Orchestra campaign. When The Partners became Superunion in 2018, the gongs didn't stop, as we'll see below...

02. Johnson Banks

Dear World, Yours Cambridge won the Best of Show in 2016 (Image credit: Johnson Banks)

Best of Show: x2 (2015, 2016)

x2 (2015, 2016) Gold: x9 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020)

x9 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020) Silver: x5 (2015, 2017, 2020, 2023)

Johnson Banks has won 16 BIA trophies overall, including two Best of Shows. Its work for Unicef won the triple crown of Gold in Not-for-Profit, the Social Impact Award, and the Best of Show in 2015. The next year, Dear World, Yours Cambridge also won big with a Gold in Education plus the Best of Show.

03. Superunion

This project for BBC Two won Best of Show in 2019 (Image credit: Superunion)

Best of Show: x2 (2018, 2019)

x2 (2018, 2019) Gold: x8 (2018, 2019, 2022)

x8 (2018, 2019, 2022) Silver: x7 (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022)

Superunion (now Design Bridge and Partners) is third on our list, with 17 trophies. In 2018, it was awarded Best of Show for Elliptic and in 2019, it was its work with BBC Two that bagged the agency its second Best of Show.

04. NB Studio

The Kraken Rum won Gold in 2021 (Image credit: NB Studio)

Gold: x7 (2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021)

x7 (2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021) Silver: x4 (2017, 2018, 2019, 2023)

NB Studio has won 11 Gold and Silver BIAs in 10 years, starting with Gold awards for Almeida Theatre and Zhuck back in 2015. Its most recent awards include a Silver for its work for Vineyard Theatre in 2023, and a Gold in 2021 for The Kraken Rum.

05. Turner Duckworth

Tres Generaciones won Gold in Wine, Beer & Spirits in 2021 (Image credit: Turner Duckworth)

Gold: x4 (2016, 2019, 2021)

x4 (2016, 2019, 2021) Silver: x7 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2023)

Turner Duckworth has won 11 Gold and Silver Brand Impact Awards over the years. Its most recent Gold-winning project was Tres Generaciones in 2021, and this year it bagged a Silver for its Sprite rebrand.

=06. Magpie Studio

Seed Library won the Best of Show in 2022 (Image credit: Magpie Studio)

Best of Show: x1 (2022)

x1 (2022) Gold: x2 (2020, 2022)

x2 (2020, 2022) Silver: x5 (2021, 2022, 2023)

Magpie Studio won the Best of Show last year with its work for Seed Library, which also bagged a Gold award in Bars & Restaurants. This year, its identities for Woven and SleepyTV won Silver awards.

Magpie has received eight trophies and 16 points since 2020, which means it's tied with COLLINS...

=06. COLLINS

(Image credit: COLLINS)

Best of Show: x1 (2021)

x1 (2021) Gold: x3 (2021)

x3 (2021) Silver: x2 (2020, 2022)

COLLINS is tied in sixth place with Magpie Studio and, like Magpie, has collected an impressive number of trophies in just a few years. Its standout Best of Show win was for San Francisco Symphony in 2021, which also won two Golds in the Typography and Culture categories.

=08. Studio Sutherl&

Pencil Box by Studio Sutherl& won Gold in the Self Branding category and Silver in Illustration in 2021 (Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Gold: x2 (2020, 2021)

x2 (2020, 2021) Silver: x8 (2020, 2021, 2023)

Studio Sutherl& has won two Gold trophies and eight Silver over the years. Its most recent Gold was for Pencil Box in 2021 – in the Self Branding category – and the same project won Silver in the Illustration category. This year, Studio Sutherl& won three Silvers for The Running Towards, in collaboration with Tom Sharp; plus two Silvers for Snap!Gammon and another for De.Coded.

The studio received 14 points for its trophies, and so is tied with ManvsMachine...

=08. ManvsMachine

Squarespace – Make the Next won two Golds in the Technology & Telecoms and Motion categories in 2023 (Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Gold: x3 (2021, 2023)

x3 (2021, 2023) Silver: x5 (2022, 2023)

ManvsMachine is tied with Studio Sutherl&, and has won eight BIAs in just three years. This year, its campaign for Squarespace – Make the Next, won two Golds in the Technology & Telecoms and Motion categories. It also won two Silvers for its campaign for Reese's and its work for Meta Quest Pro.

=10. For The People

This work for Tech Central won Gold in the Public Sector category in 2022 (Image credit: For The People)

Gold: x3 (2021, 2022)

x3 (2021, 2022) Silver: x4 (2021, 2022, 2023)

For The People has won three Golds and three Silvers, which means we have another tie – it takes eighth place along with Taxi Studio. Its most recent Gold-winning project was Tech Central in 2022, and this year, it won two Silvers for Mux and NSW Government.

=10. Taxi Studio

Creative Discomforts won Gold in 2019 (Image credit: Taxi-Studio)

Gold: x3 (2017, 2019)

x3 (2017, 2019) Silver: x4 (2017, 2019, 2023)

Taxi Studio has also won three Golds and four Silvers, tying it in eighth place with For the People. Its most recent Gold was in 2019, when it won in the Self-Branding category with Creative Discomforts. This year, it won a Silver for Byron Words, in collaboration with Reed Words, plus a Silver for Carlsberg & LFC – Walking Together.

12. Design Bridge and Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners and Starlight Creative)

Gold: x2 (2023)

x2 (2023) Silver: x6 (2023)

Design Bridge and Partners launched in 2023, and has wasted no time in gathering trophies. This year it won two Golds for Eurovision and Aston Martin, plus three Silvers for Aston Martin, and three more for Taikoo Li, Thredd and The Land of Warriors.

For more about the Brand Impact Awards, view the winners showcase or see the Brand Impact Awards 2023 winners list.