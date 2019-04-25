Build your own game with this jam-packed bundle

Ever dreamed of creating your very own game? Or wished you could make a career out of gaming? The Unity Game Development Bundle can turn you into an expert developer of both 2D and 3D games. Though these courses would typically run you $998.97, for a limited time the bundle is available for a pay what you want price. Just pay what you're willing – if it's less than the average price you'll still take something home, but if you beat the average price you'll take home the entire bundle.

Perfect even for beginners, The Unity Game Development Bundle includes fives courses packed with over 37 hours of instruction. Master Unity Game Development: Ultimate Beginner's Bootcamp is the perfect introduction for game developing newbies. You'll learn C# and Unity while gaining the knowledge necessary to build a 3D multi-level platformer game.

Courses like Learn Unity AI By Making A Tank Game will have you incorporating artificial intelligence into your games to help make more lifelike characters. Then amp up your game development abilities with The Complete HTML5 Mobile Game Development Course, Augmented Reality Game Development and Learn To Code By Building 6 Games In The Unreal Engine.

This bundle is filled with practical, employable skills that you could be on your way to a new career. Just pay what you want for The Unity Game Development Bundle here and start building!

