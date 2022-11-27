The most powerful Cricut rival gets a wild price drop for Cyber Monday

UK crafters can save a small fortune on the most powerful Cricut alternative craft machine this Cyber Monday and Black Friday, as the Silhouette Cameo 4 Pro is £576.75 at Craft Stash (opens in new tab) – this is £192.24 off the UK RRP of this superb craft machine.

If you're looking for a good alternative to Cricut Maker 3, the Silhouette Cameo 4 Pro is the machine you need. You can read more about it in our guide to the best Silhouette machines. The model on offer at Craft Stash is the Silhouette Cameo 4 Pro, the largest of the Cameo 4 machines. While it has been on sale for less before at Craft Stash, this is still a huge price reduction on a machine that's only been on sale for a few months.

If you're in the US the Silhouette craft machines have been around for a little longer, and their RRP is less than the UK. But that doesn't mean there aren't good deals around on the Cameo 4 Pro. You can get a Silhouette Cameo 4 Pro for

$499.99 $459.99 at Michaels (opens in new tab) – a modest $40 saving this Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

If you're looking for good deals on craft machines this Cyber Monday and Black Friday, then take a look at our Cricut deals Black Friday Live Blog for the best offers as they happen.

Save: £192.24 Get a this great deal at CraftStash, which knocks almost £200 off the Cameo 4 Pro's recommended retail price. This is a large and powerful alternative to Cricut Maker 3 and well-worth a look of you create large projects.

Save: £40 The Silhouette brand is more established in the US so has a lower RRP with less room for a good deal, but even $40 off a leading 2022 craft machine is good. Michaels has deals on all Silhouette machines (opens in new tab) too.

Take a look at all of the other price drops and deals on Silhouette Cameo 4 craft machines.

