Hot Black Friday laptop deal: Save $289 on Dell Inspiron 15 3000

The entry level Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a great Black Friday laptop deal that's perfect for your everyday needs. If you're on a budget and need a decent machine to browse, write and even run Photoshop, but only for beginner tasks, there's no better.

At this price it's hard to ignore. Dell has slashed $289 off of its retail price bringing the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 down to an eye-catching $499. It's a workhorse laptop with great Dell build quality and a surprising good performance even when running software such as Photoshop, the Intel UHD graphics have enough in the bank to get you learning Adobe apps. The large 15.6-inch screen is a bonus.

We rated the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 our best budget laptop in our Dell laptop review in 2021 round up, and with 36% off it's hard not to get excited for this Black Friday deal. There are slightly different specs on offer at Dell, but for a solid all-rounder we'd recommend not going lower than this model.

Need a laptop with more power and digital arts performance, then we'd recommend taking a look at our round up of the best Apple Black Friday deals. This MacBook Air deal has just hours left!

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $788.99 $499 at Dell

Save $289: We rate this one of the best budget laptops around. It'll handle most jobs including running Photoshop for basic tasks. The large screen is a massive plus! And for $499, it's an absolute steal!

DEAL EXPIRES: 27 November 11.59pm





Not in the US? We've got you covered too, there are some fantastic Dell Inspiron 15 3000 deals across in the UK, details of which you can find here:

Read more: