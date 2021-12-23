Create better animation characters with the new ImagineFX

The new issue of ImagineFX reveals how to create dynamic animation characters. Leading professionals in the animation industry share their process and advice for designing animation characters, sets, scenery, and more. Learn to mix software in you workflow too, from Photoshop to Blender and Oculus Quill.

You may not be familiar with Oculus Quill, but this tool enables you to painting, sculpt, and animate inside virtual reality. If you want to know more, discover our other recommended VR apps.

ImagineFX issue 209's animation focus stretches to the features and artist access. This issue the team catch-up with Paul Sullivan, production designer on Maya and the Three. You can read more about Maya and the Three with our in-depth interview with director Jorge Gutiérrez. Issue 209 also takes a closer look at Netflix's Arcane, Robin Robin, and more Netflix animation films and series.

Here's more about what's in this issue of ImagineFX...

Animation character features

(Image credit: Netflix, Sony Pictures Animation, Riot Games)

Take a look back at some of 2021's biggest animated films and series in ImagineFX magazine 209. The entire creative team behind The Mitchells vs The Machines share their art and insights into making one of the year's best movies. See production art behind Maya and the Three, dig into the concept art of Arcane with its art director and creative director, meet the directors behind Aardman's Robin Robin, and more!

Animation masterclasses

Learn how to create animation characters and more for yourself with ImagineFX issue 209. This issue's workshops include a guide to simplifying character designs for animation, tips for creating background art and scenery for animated films, and advice on animating in VR. Plus, cover artist and Netflix animator Fernando Peque shares his process of creating an animation character using Photoshop and Blender.

